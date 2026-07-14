Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 1.6% - What's Next?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 10,368,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 13,353,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 13,751 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $324,661.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,162,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,446,506.95. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $579,719.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 401,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,473,418.06. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,066,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,503,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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