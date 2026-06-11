Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $573.6250.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock worth $3,048,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,856,987,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18,504.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,127,248 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,204,788,000 after buying an additional 2,115,814 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,124,000 after buying an additional 1,224,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 95.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,105,544 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $970,635,000 after buying an additional 1,027,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $477,225,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: ISRG was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling improving earnings expectations and adding a bullish catalyst for the stock.

ISRG was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling improving earnings expectations and adding a bullish catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Intuitive Surgical can use its scale, cost discipline, and growing da Vinci 5 adoption to offset tariff and input-cost pressure, which supports the company’s margin outlook.

Analysts say Intuitive Surgical can use its scale, cost discipline, and growing da Vinci 5 adoption to offset tariff and input-cost pressure, which supports the company’s margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: The stock also recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in its growth profile. Article: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The stock also recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in its growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they may be viewed more as portfolio management than a major red flag.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they may be viewed more as portfolio management than a major red flag. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary also noted that ISRG’s fair value estimate was reset lower, which suggests some caution remains despite the company’s long-term growth story.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $412.02 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.91 and a 200-day moving average of $497.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here