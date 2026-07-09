Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to announce earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $2.8249 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $415.10 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $424.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $396.68 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $518.00 target price on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $569.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here