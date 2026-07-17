Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $590.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $430.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.19.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $402.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.74. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $378.50 and a 1 year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 162,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,856,987,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,338,350,000 after buying an additional 611,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,616,973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,667,388,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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