Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $685.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.26% from the stock's current price.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $518.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho set a $500.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $430.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $549.65.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $402.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $378.50 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.37 and a 200-day moving average of $468.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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