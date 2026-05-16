Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $581.91.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.6%

ISRG opened at $421.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $417.74 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,334. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. This trade represents a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,359. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $5,808,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 98.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 289,024 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $133,237,000 after purchasing an additional 143,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,697 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here