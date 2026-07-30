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Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 80.1% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Inv Vk Ca Valu logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged 80.1% in July to 126,646 shares, representing approximately 0.3% of VCV’s shares and 1.5 days of average trading volume.
  • VCV shares traded at $10.50, near the middle of their 52-week range of $9.98 to $11.38, while remaining below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • The fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.0646 per share, payable July 31 to shareholders of record July 14, implying an annualized yield of about 7.4%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 126,646 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the June 30th total of 70,317 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,180 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Ca Valu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Inv Vk Ca Valu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inv Vk Ca Valu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Ca Valu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Performance

VCV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 85,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Inv Vk Ca Valu

(Get Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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