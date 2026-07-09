Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.7% - What's Next?

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Shares of Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report ) rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $724.23 and last traded at $723.28. Approximately 32,726,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 54,701,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $711.44.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles point to QQQ as a buy-the-dip vehicle after recent tech weakness, suggesting demand for the ETF remains strong even during a broader selloff. Article Title

Several articles point to QQQ as a buy-the-dip vehicle after recent tech weakness, suggesting demand for the ETF remains strong even during a broader selloff. Positive Sentiment: QQQ is being framed as an insulated way to own the AI and mega-cap tech trade, which can attract investors looking for diversification versus single-stock risk. Article Title

QQQ is being framed as an insulated way to own the AI and mega-cap tech trade, which can attract investors looking for diversification versus single-stock risk. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock launched a cheaper Nasdaq-100 ETF, which reinforces the appeal of the index strategy and keeps attention on QQQ’s role as the benchmark Nasdaq-100 fund. Article Title

BlackRock launched a cheaper Nasdaq-100 ETF, which reinforces the appeal of the index strategy and keeps attention on QQQ’s role as the benchmark Nasdaq-100 fund. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted broader equity weakness tied to U.S.-Iran tensions, oil-price spikes, and inflation worries, which may create volatility for QQQ even if the ETF remains a preferred tech allocation. Article Title

Market commentary noted broader equity weakness tied to U.S.-Iran tensions, oil-price spikes, and inflation worries, which may create volatility for QQQ even if the ETF remains a preferred tech allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces highlighted concentration risk in the Nasdaq-100, especially heavy weighting in AI and chip names, which is a reminder that QQQ can swing sharply if those leaders weaken. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $715.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.78.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here