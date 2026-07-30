Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 3.3% Higher - Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ
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)'s stock price rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $685.12 and last traded at $683.55. Approximately 64,480,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 53,240,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $661.73.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. equities and major exchange-traded funds recovered after midday, supporting QQQ’s technology-heavy portfolio. Exchange-Traded Funds Higher as US Equities Advance After Midday
- Positive Sentiment: The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged, removing the immediate risk of a rate increase. Markets are also interpreting policymakers’ decision as allowing time for supply to catch up with demand, which could support risk assets if inflation cools. Warsh Holds Off Rate Hike, Bets On Supply Catching Up With Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin’s July recovery and continued investor interest in AI infrastructure provide broader evidence that appetite for higher-growth technology themes has not disappeared. Whale's Insight: Bitcoin Up 9% In July
- Neutral Sentiment: Invesco expects a total payout ratio near 60% while hybrid-platform costs are projected at approximately $15 million per quarter in the second half of 2026. The update is more relevant to Invesco’s corporate outlook than directly to QQQ’s holdings. Invesco Targets Total Payout Ratio Near 60 Percent
- Negative Sentiment: June core PCE inflation rose 3.3% year over year, while headline PCE increased 3.7%. Elevated inflation could delay rate cuts or keep bond yields high, pressuring growth-stock valuations. PCE Data for June
- Negative Sentiment: Disappointing U.S. GDP data and a divided Fed—with three dissenting members—add uncertainty around economic growth and future monetary policy. U.S. GDP Disappoints Despite Consumer Resilience
- Negative Sentiment: Recent AI-cost concerns, heavy technology exposure and volatility in South Korea’s tech-heavy KOSPI have intensified fears that the Nasdaq-100 correction could continue. The KOSPI Crash: The Prelude To The Nasdaq 100 Crash
- Negative Sentiment: A surge in oil prices linked to renewed U.S.-Iran tensions adds inflation and geopolitical risk, while higher long-term Treasury yields can further weigh on QQQ’s long-duration growth stocks. Oil Spikes 7%, Nasdaq 100 Sinks Before Fed
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 3.3%
The business's fifty day moving average is $716.84 and its 200-day moving average is $657.29.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.
About Invesco QQQ
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PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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