Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 3.3% Higher - Should You Buy?

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report )'s stock price rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $685.12 and last traded at $683.55. Approximately 64,480,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 53,240,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $661.73.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 3.3%

The business's fifty day moving average is $716.84 and its 200-day moving average is $657.29.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here