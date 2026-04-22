Investors Buy High Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 40,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,978 call options.

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Canopy Growth Price Performance

Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,014,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,964. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.85%. The company had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,174 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135,970 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canopy Growth from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGC

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading Canadian cannabis company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of both medical and recreational cannabis products. Headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the company cultivates a diversified portfolio of offerings that includes dried flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, softgel capsules and edibles. Canopy Growth also markets derivative products such as beverages and wellness formulations under a range of brands, aiming to serve both patient and adult-use markets.

The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Tweed Inc, Spectrum Therapeutics and Tokyo Smoke, each targeting distinct consumer segments.

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