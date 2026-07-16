Investors Buy High Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,087 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 872% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,038 call options.

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O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE:OI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

In other news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 2,774 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eduardo Restrepo acquired 3,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $29,714.82. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 94,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $845,907.02. This represents a 3.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 17,083 shares of company stock worth $157,312 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 64.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded O-I Glass from strong sell to hold , which is a notable improvement in analyst sentiment and may have helped the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded O-I Glass from , which is a notable improvement in analyst sentiment and may have helped the stock. Positive Sentiment: The firm raised FY2026 EPS estimates to $1.21 from $1.20 and lifted FY2027 EPS to $1.86 from $1.80, signaling expectations for better profitability ahead. MarketBeat OI

The firm raised to $1.21 from $1.20 and lifted to $1.86 from $1.80, signaling expectations for better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also nudged up estimates for Q4 2026 and Q3 2027 , adding to the view that earnings could improve gradually over time.

Zacks also nudged up estimates for and , adding to the view that earnings could improve gradually over time. Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target to $13 from $14 but kept a buy rating, suggesting continued upside potential despite a slightly less optimistic valuation. Benzinga

Truist lowered its price target to but kept a rating, suggesting continued upside potential despite a slightly less optimistic valuation. Negative Sentiment: Other analyst updates were mixed, including small cuts to some 2026 and 2028 EPS forecasts , which may temper enthusiasm for O-I Glass in the near term.

Other analyst updates were mixed, including small cuts to some , which may temper enthusiasm for O-I Glass in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly reaffirmed an underperform rating, and coverage noted concerns about weak demand and fewer catalysts, which could weigh on the stock. MSN article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut O-I Glass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

See Also

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