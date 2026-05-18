Investors Buy Large Volume of GE Aerospace Call Options (NYSE:GE)

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 42,587 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average volume of 24,881 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%

GE Aerospace stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,691,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $298.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.87. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $228.01 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer reiterated a bullish view on GE Aerospace, telling viewers to “Buy” and citing CEO Larry Culp’s leadership as a key reason to own the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer reiterated a bullish view on GE Aerospace, telling viewers to “Buy” and citing CEO Larry Culp’s leadership as a key reason to own the stock. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish speculation, with call volume surging well above normal levels, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish speculation, with call volume surging well above normal levels, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced a ₹100 crore investment in its Pune manufacturing facility in India, signaling continued expansion of its global manufacturing footprint and long-term growth potential.

GE Aerospace announced a ₹100 crore investment in its Pune manufacturing facility in India, signaling continued expansion of its global manufacturing footprint and long-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains favorable, with GE Aerospace receiving a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from analysts.

Brokerage sentiment remains favorable, with GE Aerospace receiving a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted that new Boeing aircraft sales to China could still benefit GE Aerospace indirectly, since each plane typically needs GE engines and related service support.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,444,736,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 37.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,026,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,128,850,000 after buying an additional 3,017,937 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,325,000 after buying an additional 2,185,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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