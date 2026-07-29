Investors Buy Large Volume of Verra Mobility Call Options (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the average volume of 2,209 call options.

Get Verra Mobility alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 967.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 439.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,378 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verra Mobility from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verra Mobility from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Verra Mobility from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verra Mobility

Trending Headlines about Verra Mobility

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verra Mobility reached a framework agreement with Avis Budget Group for the key commercial terms of a new seven-year tolling and violations-services contract. The agreement could restore a major customer relationship and reduce uncertainty surrounding future revenue, though the remaining operational terms still need to be finalized. Verra Mobility Reaches Framework Agreement with Avis Budget Group

Verra Mobility reached a framework agreement with Avis Budget Group for the key commercial terms of a new seven-year tolling and violations-services contract. The agreement could restore a major customer relationship and reduce uncertainty surrounding future revenue, though the remaining operational terms still need to be finalized. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity indicated elevated speculative interest: traders purchased approximately 4,100 call options, about 86% above the typical daily call volume of 2,209 contracts. This may reflect short-term bullish positioning, but it does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Unusual options activity indicated elevated speculative interest: traders purchased approximately 4,100 call options, about 86% above the typical daily call volume of 2,209 contracts. This may reflect short-term bullish positioning, but it does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated that August 4, 2026 is the deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a pending securities class action covering purchases from February 24 through May 26, 2026. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent new findings by regulators or a court.

Multiple law firms reiterated that August 4, 2026 is the deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a pending securities class action covering purchases from February 24 through May 26, 2026. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent new findings by regulators or a court. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Verra Mobility and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements about its relationship with Avis Budget Group, the expected renewal of a major contract, and projected financial performance. The allegations remain unproven, but the litigation could create legal costs, reputational damage and continued investor uncertainty. Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

The lawsuits allege that Verra Mobility and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements about its relationship with Avis Budget Group, the expected renewal of a major contract, and projected financial performance. The allegations remain unproven, but the litigation could create legal costs, reputational damage and continued investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Investor notices reference a roughly 71% stock collapse following the earlier Avis contract termination and an abrupt leadership transition. The new framework agreement is supportive, but investors will likely watch for a finalized contract, management stability and evidence that revenue and earnings guidance can be sustained.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. 19,021,972 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,131. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $781.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 13.38%.The firm had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verra Mobility, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verra Mobility wasn't on the list.

While Verra Mobility currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here