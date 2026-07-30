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Investors Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Call Options (NASDAQ:MSFU)

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares logo with background
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Key Points

  • Call-option activity surged: Investors traded 9,931 MSFU call options, 62% above the average volume of 6,125 contracts.
  • Institutional interest increased: Several funds added to or initiated positions, including Group One Trading, Parallel Advisors, SOA Wealth Advisors, Renaissance Technologies, and Virtu Financial.
  • Shares rose sharply: MSFU gained $7.29 to $31.40 on unusually high trading volume, while the fund recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1438 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of about 1.8%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,931 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average volume of 6,125 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 147.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $819,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFU traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,466,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1438 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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