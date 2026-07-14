Investors Purchase High Volume of Netskope Call Options (NASDAQ:NTSK)

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,158 call options on the company. This is an increase of 83% compared to the average volume of 2,273 call options.

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Insider Transactions at Netskope

In other news, Director Arif Janmohamed sold 336,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $3,025,557.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 610,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $7,213,639.62. Following the acquisition, the director owned 610,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,639.62. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,529,696 shares of company stock valued at $33,002,807. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netskope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTSK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netskope by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netskope in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Netskope by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Netskope by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period.

Netskope Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of NTSK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 4,343,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,849. Netskope has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netskope will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTSK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Netskope from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netskope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Netskope from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netskope from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Netskope from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTSK

Netskope Company Profile

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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