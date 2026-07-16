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Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
PVH logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PVH saw unusually heavy bearish options activity on Thursday, with traders buying 10,096 put options — an 879% jump above the average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed to cautious, with recent rating cuts and target-price reductions contributing to an average “Hold” consensus and a $85.54 price target.
  • The stock rose modestly and the company beat earnings expectations, reporting Q2 EPS of $2.01 versus the $1.80 estimate and revenue of $2.03 billion, while shares closed up 0.8% to $79.30.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of PVH.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,096 put options on the company. This is an increase of 879% compared to the average daily volume of 1,031 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PVH shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PVH from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut PVH from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PVH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in PVH by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE PVH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.30. 232,817 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. PVH has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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