Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,563,970 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 13,714,762 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,567,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of Invitation Home

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,952,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company's stock worth $145,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company's stock worth $93,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,524,553 shares of the company's stock worth $125,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,377,502 shares of the company's stock worth $149,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,188 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Wall Street Zen lowered Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Home from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Invitation Home's payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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