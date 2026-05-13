IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 1.2% - Here's Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.94 and last traded at $55.1790. 23,793,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 25,595,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.07 and a beta of 3.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. IonQ's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,354 shares of company stock worth $504,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in IonQ by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 3,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. PeakShares LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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