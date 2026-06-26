IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 2.2% - What's Next?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.49 and last traded at $49.4330. Approximately 67,417,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 26,799,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

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IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.55 and a beta of 3.18.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business's revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $151,690.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $209,863.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,408,941.48. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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