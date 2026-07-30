IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 11.9% Higher - Here's Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $35.7910. Approximately 23,051,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 25,574,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

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IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Trading Up 11.9%

The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 3.23. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business's revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $151,662.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,581.54. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IonQ by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,160,000 after buying an additional 2,663,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,074,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,624,000 after buying an additional 1,452,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $199,753,000. Finally, Marex Group plc raised its stake in IonQ by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock worth $183,225,000 after buying an additional 3,296,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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