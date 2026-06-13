IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price target on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.63.

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IonQ Trading Down 0.2%

IONQ stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. IonQ has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.73 and a beta of 3.18.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The business had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IonQ will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in IonQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 12,314 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about IonQ

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About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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