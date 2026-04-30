Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $80.9320 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,161,445 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,607,564 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,991,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,337 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,618,132 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,230 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company's stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance's pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance's TIL platform harnesses a patient's own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

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