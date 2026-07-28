IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $279.9750 million for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $7.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.76. 55,799 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $155.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $178,430.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,111.88. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,195,104.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,158,036.78. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,516. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

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