IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.0 million-$295.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.7 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,195,104.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $154,762.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,050,487.70. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,716 shares of company stock worth $14,277,206. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 53.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,101,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,647,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

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