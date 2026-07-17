IPG Photonics Targets Medical Laser Growth With €300M Lumibird Medical Deal

IPG Photonics NASDAQ: IPGP said it has signed a binding offer with Lumibird SA to acquire Lumibird Medical, a medical laser systems business focused primarily on ophthalmology, in a transaction the company said would expand its exposure to higher-margin medical markets.

On a conference call discussing the proposed acquisition, IPG Chief Executive Officer Mark Gitin said the deal would be “an important milestone in IPG’s strategic evolution” and would add Lumibird Medical’s ophthalmology business to IPG’s existing medical laser presence in urology and dermatology.

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Gitin said the acquisition would increase IPG’s advanced solutions revenue mix and create a broader medical laser platform spanning ophthalmology, urology and dermatology. Based on 2025 pro forma results, advanced solutions would represent about 26% of IPG’s total sales, up from 16% currently, with about $204 million in medical sales, he said.

Deal Terms and Financial Impact

IPG Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tim Mammen said the purchase price is 300 million euros, representing about 15.9 times Lumibird Medical’s 2025 adjusted EBITDA. The agreement also includes a contingent earn-out of up to 50 million euros based on financial performance in 2026 and 2027.

Mammen said IPG expects to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and anticipates the deal will close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026. He said the company expects to maintain a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility after closing.

The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share in the first year. Mammen noted that because the transaction is a carve-out, IPG does not expect cost synergies in the near term. Longer-term opportunities may include new product co-development and the use of IPG’s technical and operational capabilities in lasers, optics and photonics across the combined portfolio, he said.

Mammen also discussed adjustments made to Lumibird’s reported IFRS EBITDA to arrive at the adjusted EBITDA measure used in IPG’s presentation. He said the adjustments included differences related to capitalized research and development, lease accounting and other IFRS-related items.

Lumibird Medical’s Market Position

Gitin described Lumibird Medical as a global leader in diagnostic and treatment solutions primarily for ophthalmology, with more than 80,000 systems installed globally. The business has more than 450 employees, including more than 50 in research and development, and facilities in France, Australia and Slovenia.

Lumibird Medical serves more than 110 countries and operates under brands including Quantel Medical, Ellex and Optotek Medical. Gitin said the company holds strong positions in ophthalmology segments including glaucoma, retinal conditions and secondary cataracts, as well as some diagnostic areas such as ultrasound.

Gitin said the ophthalmology medical laser market is attractive because it is highly regulated, driven by medical necessity and supported by demographic demand trends. He said Lumibird Medical has historically produced “mid-single digit” growth over the past several years and has a strong margin profile.

The acquisition would add about $1 billion in addressable market opportunity, Gitin said. In response to an analyst question, he said the transaction would bring IPG’s addressable medical market above $2 billion, including urology, dermatology and ophthalmology.

Strategic Rationale

IPG positioned the proposed acquisition as part of a broader strategy to expand beyond industrial laser applications into advanced solutions markets, including medical, directed energy and micromachining. Gitin said IPG is targeting applications where precision, accuracy, control, efficiency and reliability are required.

Gitin said Lumibird Medical is complementary to IPG’s existing medical laser business. IPG is a leader in thulium laser systems for urology and supplies OEM lasers used in dermatology, while Lumibird Medical provides ophthalmology laser treatment and diagnostic systems.

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, analysts asked about potential overlap between urology and ophthalmology sales channels. Gitin said the go-to-market approaches are “quite separate,” but that the global nature of both businesses could provide benefits over time. He also said Lumibird Medical’s established ophthalmology sales organization is a strong addition to IPG.

Gitin said IPG may eventually be able to incorporate its lasers and photonics capabilities into Lumibird Medical products, but he emphasized that medical regulatory timelines could make those opportunities longer term. He said the combination of IPG’s U.S. regulatory experience and Lumibird Medical’s European experience could support future technology development.

Growth Opportunities

Gitin said Lumibird Medical’s future growth drivers include its product roadmap, geographic expansion and newer market segments such as dry eye. He said the company has built those growth initiatives into its operating model and does not require major incremental investment to operate as a standalone business.

Asked about 2026 performance, Mammen said Lumibird Medical had not provided full-year guidance. He said the business’s first quarter was “a little bit impacted by some of the geopolitical events,” but IPG is evaluating the acquisition based on its medium- and longer-term growth profile.

Gitin said IPG looks forward to welcoming Lumibird Medical’s team and views the transaction as a step toward building “a leading medical laser platform.” IPG said it will provide further details closer to closing.

About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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