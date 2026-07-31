IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.88.

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IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $251.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $193.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting IQVIA

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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