iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRMD. Freedom Capital upgraded iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded iRadimed from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRMD

iRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.93. iRadimed has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $107.90.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. iRadimed had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 27.36%.The company had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. iRadimed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iRadimed will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. iRadimed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRadimed

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $205,858,800. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRadimed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,887 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iRadimed by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,227 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in iRadimed during the 4th quarter worth about $5,361,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iRadimed by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,391 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in iRadimed by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,131 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company's stock.

iRadimed Company Profile

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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