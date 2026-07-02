IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 10.4% on Insider Selling

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $38.82. 59,883,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 42,142,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Specifically, Director Christopher Guzowski sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $434,314.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,581.76. This trade represents a 23.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on IREN from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on IREN in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised IREN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

IREN Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Equities analysts expect that IREN Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IREN by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company's stock worth $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 936,333 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the second quarter worth about $158,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IREN by 245.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IREN by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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