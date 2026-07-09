IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 3% - Here's What Happened

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.72. 37,589,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 42,118,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

Get IREN alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was helped by renewed enthusiasm for IREN’s AI data center pivot, with articles highlighting its expansion into AI cloud and large-scale compute contracts, plus recent index inclusion that can broaden institutional demand.

Investor sentiment was helped by renewed enthusiasm for IREN’s AI data center pivot, with articles highlighting its expansion into AI cloud and large-scale compute contracts, plus recent index inclusion that can broaden institutional demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent management changes may support the growth story, as IREN added experienced cloud and data-center executives to lead product and development efforts in its AI infrastructure business. Article Title

Recent management changes may support the growth story, as IREN added experienced cloud and data-center executives to lead product and development efforts in its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Several commentaries pointed to IREN and other “neocloud” names bouncing after recent weakness, suggesting traders are buying back into the AI infrastructure theme. Article Title

Several commentaries pointed to IREN and other “neocloud” names bouncing after recent weakness, suggesting traders are buying back into the AI infrastructure theme. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said IREN is “growing like a weed,” reinforcing the market’s focus on its AI opportunity rather than its legacy bitcoin-mining business. Article Title

Jim Cramer said IREN is “growing like a weed,” reinforcing the market’s focus on its AI opportunity rather than its legacy bitcoin-mining business. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained mixed-to-bullish overall, with recent price targets ranging widely and some firms arguing the recent pullback created upside, while others see the valuation as stretched.

Analyst commentary remained mixed-to-bullish overall, with recent price targets ranging widely and some firms arguing the recent pullback created upside, while others see the valuation as stretched. Negative Sentiment: Bearish valuation articles argued IREN may be “fully valued” after a roughly 5x run over the past three years, implying expectations are high and future gains may be harder to justify. Article Title

Bearish valuation articles argued IREN may be “fully valued” after a roughly 5x run over the past three years, implying expectations are high and future gains may be harder to justify. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns also rose after news that the chair defended a large stock award to co-founders, which some traders may view as dilution or governance risk. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IREN from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on IREN to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

IREN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IREN by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here