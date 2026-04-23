iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.6640) per share and revenue of $194.0770 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $208.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.61 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.iRhythm Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 6,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $841,906.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,026.44. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $1,214,311.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,006,359.96. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 94,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $179,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $147,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $244.00 price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company's flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm's digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

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