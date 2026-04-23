Iridium Communications Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Iridium Communications NASDAQ: IRDM reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said came in as expected, while reiterating full-year guidance and highlighting a busy product roadmap spanning satellite IoT, assured positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), and a standards-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) service aimed at mobile network operators.

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First-quarter results track expectations; OIBDA pressured by compensation change

CEO Matt Desch said the company had “a good start to the year,” with total revenue up 2% and service revenue also up 2%.

CFO Vince O’Neill reported operational EBITDA (OIBDA) of $116.3 million, down 5% year over year. O’Neill attributed the decline largely to a change in how Iridium pays annual incentive compensation. The company is now paying it “entirely in cash rather than a mix of equity and cash,” which created a $4.2 million hit to OIBDA in the quarter and is expected to reduce 2026 OIBDA by $17 million.

Commercial service revenue rose 2% to $130.4 million, which O’Neill said was in line with the company’s forecast. Government service revenue increased modestly to $27.6 million, reflecting “the final step-up in our MSS contract last September.”

Commercial trends: voice and data pricing helps; IoT stabilizes; broadband remains pressured

Iridium’s voice and data revenue rose 3% year over year to $57.4 million, driven by price actions implemented last summer. O’Neill said those actions resulted in a 7% increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) from a year earlier. He added that net subscriber trends improved versus the prior-year period, when “headwinds, primarily associated with DOGE, accentuated the level of seasonal deactivations.”

Commercial IoT revenue increased 5% to $46 million. O’Neill said net subscriber numbers “have largely stabilized following last year’s volatility” tied to retail pricing plan changes by a large consumer-oriented partner. In Q&A, Desch said commercial IoT subscriber growth is coming from “both” consumer and industrial segments and looks “more normal” compared with last year’s distortion.

Commercial broadband revenue declined 5% year over year, with O’Neill citing ongoing customer conversions to lower-cost backup companion plans. Desch added later that broadband has historically been one of the least efficient users of Iridium’s spectrum, and that the decline in broadband traffic is “creating capacity” for services such as IoT, PNT, and safety services.

Hosting and other data services revenue was $14.8 million, down about 1%, which O’Neill attributed mostly to the “timing of expected payments” tied to activities with an existing non-PNT customer.

Product roadmap: new IoT module, PNT ASIC, and NTN Direct progress

Management spent much of the call discussing new products expected to launch or advance this year:

Iridium 9604 tri-mode module: Desch said the new module is on track for commercial availability in June. It combines Short Burst Data IoT service, cellular IoT, and GPS “in a very small and cost-effective package.” O’Neill said Iridium is “deep into beta testing” and expects lower integration costs could help accelerate subscriber growth. In Q&A, Desch said pricing depends on volumes and could be “significantly less expensive” than legacy modules at high volume, noting it also consolidates multiple technologies that would otherwise require separate components.

Desch said the new module is on track for commercial availability in June. It combines Short Burst Data IoT service, cellular IoT, and GPS “in a very small and cost-effective package.” O’Neill said Iridium is “deep into beta testing” and expects lower integration costs could help accelerate subscriber growth. In Q&A, Desch said pricing depends on volumes and could be “significantly less expensive” than legacy modules at high volume, noting it also consolidates multiple technologies that would otherwise require separate components. PNT ASIC launch in July: Desch said the new ASIC is generating inbound partner activity, with “over 100 new companies” expressing interest. O’Neill said the introduction is expected to “accelerate growth and expedite the pace of deployment,” reiterating conviction that PNT will drive at least $100 million in annual revenue by 2030.

Desch said the new ASIC is generating inbound partner activity, with “over 100 new companies” expressing interest. O’Neill said the introduction is expected to “accelerate growth and expedite the pace of deployment,” reiterating conviction that PNT will drive at least $100 million in annual revenue by 2030. Iridium NTN Direct: Desch said the company has been demonstrating the standards-based service “live over the air” and is progressing toward a commercial launch later this year. He said Iridium has signed seven mobile network operator agreements to date, with more in the pipeline, reflecting demand to roam onto Iridium when customers are out of terrestrial coverage. Desch also said Iridium is discussing 3GPP Release 19 chips with Iridium capability for availability in 2027 and is gaining support from the test equipment community.

Desch described the work to enable NTN Direct as substantial, including reprogramming satellites and adding “cloud-based processing and standards capabilities” at Iridium’s gateway.

Guidance reiterated; cash flow and capital position emphasized

O’Neill reaffirmed full-year guidance for flat to 2% service revenue growth and operational OIBDA between $480 million and $490 million for 2026. He noted that without the compensation-related change, OIBDA would have been projected at $497 million to $507 million.

Within the outlook, O’Neill said:

Voice and data revenue is expected to benefit in the first half from last summer’s pricing actions, with ARPU expected to remain around $48 for the rest of the year.

IoT revenue is expected to grow in the mid-single digits.

Maritime broadband ARPU pressures are expected to continue, but new partner terminals that combine Iridium service and GMDSS safety services are expected to support subscriber growth over time.

Engineering and support momentum tied to Space Development Agency work should support “another year of record engineering growth.”

Iridium reported equipment sales of $20.2 million in the quarter, and O’Neill reiterated expectations that full-year equipment sales should remain between $80 million and $90 million. Engineering and support revenue rose to $40.8 million from $37.5 million a year earlier.

On the balance sheet, O’Neill said Iridium ended the quarter with $111.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and net leverage of 3.4x OIBDA. He emphasized that free cash flow provides flexibility to reduce leverage and potentially invest in growth opportunities, including “a tack-on acquisition.”

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on March 31, with O’Neill saying Iridium remains committed to “an active and growing dividend program.” Capital expenditures were $30 million in the quarter; O’Neill also referenced an expectation of $25 million of CapEx this year to support work on NTN Direct. In supplemental materials, the company projected pro forma free cash flow of about $318 million for 2026, and O’Neill said Iridium expects capacity to generate $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion of free cash flow over the balance of the decade.

Spectrum, competition, and government ties discussed in Q&A

Analysts asked repeatedly about Amazon’s plan to purchase Globalstar and what it implies for mobile satellite services spectrum. Desch said the deal “speaks to the value of the L-band and S-band” and the opportunity for global direct-to-device services, adding that another well-funded competitor could expand the overall market. However, he said he does not expect the transaction to “change really anything for us competitively that dramatically,” emphasizing Iridium’s focus on IoT, PNT, aviation, and national security missions.

Desch declined to comment on potential strategic alliances related to Iridium’s spectrum and also avoided addressing a consolidation thesis involving spectrum blocks, saying he was not comfortable discussing it “in the current environment.”

On network utilization, Desch said Iridium’s network dynamically reallocates resources “every 90 milliseconds” and that the company does not have “brownouts” today. He said Iridium believes it has enough spectrum to handle growth plans and can “repack” spectrum to create new services, while still lobbying for additional spectrum.

Asked about the U.S. government’s reliance on the network in the context of any spectrum-related arrangement, Desch said it “factors greatly into consideration,” adding that Iridium would not do anything that would hurt its ability to serve government users and that Iridium expects to be “intimately involved” in managing any future transition to standards-based services.

Regarding government contracting, Desch said Iridium’s EMSS contract with the Space Force is nearing the end of its seventh year, and he expects the government to extend the contract for six months at current rates if negotiations are not completed on time—something he said has occurred in each of the past three renewals he has been involved with.

Desch also said the “drone environment for us is really hot,” citing both communications and PNT needs and pointing to expected FAA Part 108 rules later this year that could expand beyond-visual-line-of-sight commercial drone operations.

In closing remarks, Desch acknowledged continued industry interest in spectrum but said Iridium remains “heads down and focused” on organic growth, investment in its core growth pillars, and the new products slated for rollout this year.

About Iridium Communications NASDAQ: IRDM

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

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