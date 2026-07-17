Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.3333.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $902,219.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.5%

IRM opened at $121.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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