Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Insider Sells $578,062.80 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) insider Ronald Silver sold 127,890 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $578,062.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 313,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,833.60. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,139,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,902. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $761.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 28.26%.The firm had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,875 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,439 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,416 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 660,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 740.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,510,117 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,475 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.23.

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About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company's flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

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