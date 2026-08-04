Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,917,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session's volume of 3,290,406 shares.The stock last traded at $4.3850 and had previously closed at $4.42.

Get IRWD alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $731.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. The business had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 21,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $80,459.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 250,749 shares in the company, valued at $935,293.77. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 127,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $578,062.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 313,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,417,833.60. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,315 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,951 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company's flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here