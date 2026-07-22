IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $15.63. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares last traded at $15.3390, with a volume of 156,811 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRS

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Stock Up 1.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a net margin of 67.46% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $104.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Jorge Alberto Cruces sold 24,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,116.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company's stock.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA NYSE: IRS is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

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