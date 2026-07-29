Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA) Cut to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Isabella Bank from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Isabella Bank Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of ISBA stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $293.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.01. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.23). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Isabella Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Isabella Bank by 116.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 132,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Isabella Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Isabella Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Isabella Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Isabella Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank NASDAQ: ISBA is a community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, serving individuals and businesses across mid-Michigan. The bank delivers a broad array of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet everyday banking needs.

On the commercial side, Isabella Bank offers business lending solutions such as lines of credit, term loans, and equipment financing, alongside treasury management, merchant services, and payroll processing to help companies manage cash flow and streamline operations.

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