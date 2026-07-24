Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.2222.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Itron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

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Itron Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ITRI opened at $83.93 on Friday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $27,167.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,010.93. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,618.86. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Itron by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Itron by 4.7% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Xponance LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Itron by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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