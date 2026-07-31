Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.33.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. Itron has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Itron will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $26,914.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,167. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Itron by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Itron by 4.7% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Itron by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Further Reading

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