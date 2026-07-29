Ivanhoe Electric (IE) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $0.8580 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,477.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.11%. On average, analysts expect Ivanhoe Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $17.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 352.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric NYSEAMERICAN: IE is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company's portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

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