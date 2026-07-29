Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.92 and traded as low as C$10.44. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 6,194,053 shares.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Ivanhoe Mines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.20 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$14.41.

View Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 0.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The firm has a market cap of C$15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total transaction of C$59,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$892,206.90. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $114,554. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ivanhoe Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ivanhoe Mines wasn't on the list.

While Ivanhoe Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here