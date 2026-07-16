J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Purchases 21 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) insider John Hutson purchased 21 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 725 per share, for a total transaction of £152.25.

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, John Hutson acquired 23 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of GBX 161.

On Wednesday, May 13th, John Hutson acquired 25 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 597 per share, for a total transaction of £149.25.

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J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

JDW traded up GBX 12.50 on Thursday, reaching GBX 738. 134,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,604. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 654.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 667.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.49, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £777.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 530.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 666.67.

View Our Latest Report on J D Wetherspoon

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

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