J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells $583,450.00 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) insider Jill Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,118.55. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,065. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock worth $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 797.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,167,000 after buying an additional 1,245,035 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $112,944,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,960,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Further Reading

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