J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.31.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $119.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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