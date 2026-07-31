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J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given "House Stock" Rating at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
J Sainsbury logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reaffirmed its “house stock” rating on J Sainsbury, while other analysts remain broadly positive. The stock has four Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, with MarketBeat showing a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • J Sainsbury shares rose 2.6% to GBX 365.10, near the upper end of their 52-week range of GBX 291.20 to GBX 380.30. The company’s market capitalization is approximately £8.01 billion.
  • Recent analyst price targets range from GBX 310 to GBX 395, although the article cites a MarketBeat consensus target of GBX 847.50, indicating a notable discrepancy in the reported figures.
  • Interested in J Sainsbury? Here are five stocks we like better.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 360 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 375 price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 3,350 to GBX 3,300 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 395 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 310 target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 847.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBRY

J Sainsbury Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 365.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 323.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 330.45. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 291.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 380.30. The company has a market capitalization of £8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK's leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers. Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer. Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury's Bank.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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