J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given "House Stock" Rating at Shore Capital Group

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 360 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 375 price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 3,350 to GBX 3,300 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 395 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 310 target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 847.50.

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J Sainsbury Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 365.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 323.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 330.45. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 291.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 380.30. The company has a market capitalization of £8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK's leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers. Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer. Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury's Bank.

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