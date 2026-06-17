J Scott Kirby Sells 1,078 Shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,332,529.74. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

J Scott Kirby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of United Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90.

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United Airlines Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.83. 5,129,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,789,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909,263 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $87,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 830.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,679 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,491,352 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $143,915,000 after acquiring an additional 427,012 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,321,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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