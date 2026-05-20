Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.63.

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Jabil Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE JBL opened at $332.98 on Monday. Jabil has a one year low of $161.52 and a one year high of $372.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,204,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,140,367. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Jabil by 1,157.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jabil by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,710,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Jabil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $164,686,000 after purchasing an additional 487,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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