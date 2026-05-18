Jack Corrigan Acquires 2,041 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) Director Jack Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. American Homes 4 Rent's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,358,273 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 587,176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 113.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 57,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,112 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 632.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 184,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 158,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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