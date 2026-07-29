Jack In The Box (JACK) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Jack In The Box to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $264.6970 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.55 million. Jack In The Box had a net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jack In The Box to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Jack In The Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. Jack In The Box has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $308.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Jack In The Box from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack In The Box from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack In The Box currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.84.

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Insider Transactions at Jack In The Box

In other Jack In The Box news, Director Guillermo Diaz, Jr. bought 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $68,622.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,692 shares in the company, valued at $238,164.92. The trade was a 40.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack In The Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Jack In The Box by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 96.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 3,604.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,504 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box NASDAQ: JACK is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

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