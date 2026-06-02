Jack Kienzler Sells 5,132 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Stock

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $232,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 75,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,430,131. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 960,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,404. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,931 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 351,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 167,095 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 1,330,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,995,000 after purchasing an additional 230,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,527,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,896,000 after purchasing an additional 503,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company's stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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