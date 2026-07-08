Jack Sinclair Sells 10,788 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,913,202.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $937,692.96.

On Friday, June 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $885,211.60.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 4.6%

SFM traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.25. 3,129,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,663. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company's stock worth $789,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,174,000 after buying an additional 71,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company's stock worth $186,647,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,168,000 after buying an additional 708,529 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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